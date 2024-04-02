Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,019. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.