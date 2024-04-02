Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 552 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,563 shares of company stock worth $96,528,749 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MPWR traded down $21.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.56. The stock had a trading volume of 156,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $689.41 and its 200 day moving average is $584.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

