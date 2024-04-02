Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. 538,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,018. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $20,793,835. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

