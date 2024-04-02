Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Decreased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $93,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 360,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,761. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.