Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 360,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,761. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

