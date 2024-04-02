Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $6.20 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 168,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 14,522,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,096,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

