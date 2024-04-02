Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

