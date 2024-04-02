Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $10.12 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,731,137 shares of company stock valued at $932,836,118. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. 1,441,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,996. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

