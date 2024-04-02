Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,019,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,376,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

