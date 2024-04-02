Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,998. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

