Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.2 %

Dollar General stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. 700,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

