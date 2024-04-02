Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. 1,770,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

