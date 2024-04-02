Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.67. 1,640,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,667. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

