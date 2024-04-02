PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 279,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 159,608 shares.The stock last traded at $92.33 and had previously closed at $92.59.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

