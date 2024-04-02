PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 279,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 159,608 shares.The stock last traded at $92.33 and had previously closed at $92.59.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.
