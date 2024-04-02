Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

