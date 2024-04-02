Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nova by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nova by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $178.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $190.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

