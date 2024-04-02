Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWN stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

