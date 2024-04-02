Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

