Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

