Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $551.01 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $561.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.26.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
