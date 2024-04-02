Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

