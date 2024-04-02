PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,414. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.