Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,430,000 after buying an additional 180,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

