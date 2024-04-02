PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 10,077,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,516. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

