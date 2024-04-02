Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Paychex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.32. 2,136,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.