Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.77.

PAYX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 2,205,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,060. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

