Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.