Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

MA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.43. 3,265,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

