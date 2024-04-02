Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,005 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 32,243,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,951,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

