Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,725 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 278,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,942. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

