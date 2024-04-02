Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 14,285 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

