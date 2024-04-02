Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,576. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

