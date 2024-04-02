Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 19,285 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 93,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 5,373,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

