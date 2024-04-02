Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. 801,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,211. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

