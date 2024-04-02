Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. 718,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

