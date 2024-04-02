Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

