Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,747 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

