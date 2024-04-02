Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 1,691,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,904. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

