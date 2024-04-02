Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,551. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

