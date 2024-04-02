Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 148 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.95. 165,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,229. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

