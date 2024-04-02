Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $228.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.50.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.19.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

