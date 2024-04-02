Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. 88,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,169. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

