Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 589 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.14. 229,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

