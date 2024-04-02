Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.14. 229,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

