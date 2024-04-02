Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

