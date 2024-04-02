Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.