Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $624,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.85.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.