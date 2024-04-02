Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

