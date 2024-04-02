Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.