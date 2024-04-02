Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 921 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

